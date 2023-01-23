News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 10:36 AM
CITY MATTERS 1-23-23
Tom Davis
It's city budget time. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville city manager Mike Bailey said that public hearings will be held on matters pertaining to the city budget involving services and infrastructure. He also mentioned that union negotiations are coming up.
A big auction is being held by the city this Saturday. Public Works Director Keith Henry says they are adding items all the time. You can find the list of items at www.cityofbartlesville.org .
A winter weather system is expected to drop some rain and snow on the Bartlesville area. Public Works Director Keith Henry says the city is ready. He is not anticipating much at this point.
A popular Bartlesville city series is set to begin soon. Police Chief Tracy Roles talks about the Citizens Police Academy. Roles says slots are limited so sign up now. Details at www.cityofbartlesville.org .
We've had some rain, but not nearly enough to get the lake levels back to normal.City Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen says, "Consevation is being urged."
« Back to News