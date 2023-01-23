Posted: Jan 23, 2023 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop.

On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Taylor driving westbound on Adams Blvd. with a cracked windshield. When the officer made an attempt to pull Turner over, he turned south onto Armstrong Ave. and continued driving. After turning south on Hillcrest Dr., Turner crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, threw a white object out the window and reached speeds nearing 100 MPH.

After turning south onto Silver Lake Rd., additional officers joined in on the pursuit. The probable cause affidavit further states that the pursuit continued until Turner turned south on Highway 75 at which time he continued to drive at speeds nearing 100 MPH. After nearly hitting two cars on the shoulder, officers made the decision to perform a maneuver that caused Turner to spin out of control and depart the roadway.

Turner’s bond was set at $15,000 and he is due back in court on Friday, February 3rd 2023.