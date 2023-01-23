Posted: Jan 23, 2023 2:31 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Several municipal offices will be at stake in a general election scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 4th. Candidates in Osage County wishing to file for open seats in Avant, Burbank, Barnsdall, Fairfax, Hominy, Shidler, Prue and Wynona can do so from Monday, February 6th through Wednesday, February 8th at the Osage County Election Board in Pawhuska.

For information related to the open seats or any other election-related information, you can call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.