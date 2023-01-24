Posted: Jan 24, 2023 6:30 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2023 11:46 AM

Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon through Wednesday morning. We could see 2-5 inches of snow in our area.

The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas for this afternoon into tonight. Moderate to Major impacts are possible due to heavy, wet snow during this event. Travel will become hazardous to impossible in some areas due to reduced visibilities and snow covered/slushy roadways.