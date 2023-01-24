Posted: Jan 24, 2023 10:40 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2023 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

January is National Mentors Month. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday. Lowe Family Young Scholars Executive Director Michael Secora reminded the audience just how important mentors are.

At Lowe Family Young Scholars, mentors play a key role in assisting academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.

Barry W. and Karen Lowe unveiled the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program on February 23, 2006, by announcing that they had partnered with Oklahoma State University and were endowing $1 million to provide sholarship opportunities for children in low-income Bartlesville schools.

The mission of the LFYS Program is to assist academically promising yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.

Michael also to a moment to ask anyone interested in mentoring to contact him via the website http://www.loweyoungscholar.org/

He also hinted at the upcoming fundraiser set for Saturday, March 4, at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, Uncork your support. Check their Facebook page for updates and upcoming ticket information.