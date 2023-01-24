Posted: Jan 24, 2023 3:18 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2023 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University (RSU) students and employees can now visit Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve free of charge with their student ID. This is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum.

Over winter break, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath accompanied several students to tour the historic museum and wildlife preserve in Osage County.

“We’re currently defining the scope of what this partnership will entail but for now, any student currently enrolled (in RSU) or anyone associated with the university (faculty and staff) can show an ID and get free admission (to Woolaroc),” said Ronda Riden, director of the RSU Bartlesville campus. “We’re hoping that this can eventually go beyond free admission to possibly offering internships, and even expanding within various departments, such as history, biology and the arts.”

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve CEO Kevin Hoch said the partnership is key to supporting education.

“Education is a fundamental pillar of our organizational mission at Woolaroc,” Hoch said. “This exciting partnership with Rogers State University will enhance the educational experience of our regional’s collegiate students through hands-on engagement at our institution.”

Woolaroc is a museum and wildlife preserve located in the Osage Hills of northeastern Oklahoma on Oklahoma State Highway 123, about 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville. Woolaroc was established in 1925 as the ranch retreat of oilman Frank Phillips.

Photo courtesy: RSU Bartlesville