Posted: Jan 24, 2023 3:46 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2023 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Commissioners approve a proposal to hold a breast cancer benefit at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena.

With that in mind, the Osage County Commissioners are eyeing a policy on how they should go about accepting benefits at the fairgrounds going forward.

Commissioner Everett Piper says the policy he is working on would allow them to make consistent decisions when it comes to approving events. Piper says they may need to consider custodial and preparation costs as it is associated with giving services. He says they might consider a 501c3 prerequisite before they consider events in the future.

Commissioner Piper did agree to approve the breast cancer event at the fairgrounds until they can get the policy straight. The item passed unanimously.

The Shelby Hansford Benefit will take place at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena in Pawhuska on Saturday, May 13. Deann Winget is putting on the event.