Posted: Jan 24, 2023 4:32 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2023 4:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Republican State Senator George Burns of Pollard files two measures for the 2023 session aimed at strengthening Oklahoma’s election processes.

Senate Bill 120 repeals a statute authorizing the state to enter into one or more multistate voter list maintenance organizations, including the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). As for SB 426, it would authorizes the secretary of a county election board to utilize GPS technology to ensure voters are assigned to the appropriate precinct.

These bills can be considered after the legislative session convenes on Feb. 6.