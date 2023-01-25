News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 25, 2023 5:57 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 6:24 AM
City Surplus Auction Set for this Saturday
Tom Davis
The next City surplus property auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street.
"Everyone is welcome to come at 9 a.m. to preview the items before the auction starts at 10 a.m.," said Public Works Director Keith Henry.
Cash and checks (with proper ID) will be accepted. Credit cards will not be accepted.
"Titles for the vehicles that are sold will be available at City Hall on Monday (Jan. 30)," Henry said.
A few items included in the auction are:
John Deere Gator
Hustler FasTrack zero turn mower
2005 Honda CRV
Outback Brush Cutter
Chainsaws
Several cars and trucks
To view a list of the items that will be auctioned, see www.cityofbartlesville.org. (Some smaller items are being added as they are identified.) Information is also available at http://www.minutemanauction.com/
