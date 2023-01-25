Posted: Jan 25, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited seniors to the open house at the Bartlesville Public Library on Monday, January 30, at 3pm.

Many of the "Town Hall" speakers have been invited to be in attendence including Mayor Dale Copeland, City Manager Mike Bailey,Tom Windle and more.

You will be able to learn more about the OLLi classes and scholarships and even sigh up for them when you are there.