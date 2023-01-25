Posted: Jan 25, 2023 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 11:58 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen announced on Wednesday his selection to serve on the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Budget Committee for the 118th Congress.

“It is an honor to serve on both the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Budget Committee,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen. “Right now, our nation is suffering from two major crises: our national debt and an invasion on the Southern Border. The Budget Committee will oversee matters related to spending, while the Homeland Security Committee will have authority over the border.

First and foremost is our unsustainable national debt which stands at $31 trillion due to years of reckless Washington spending. Right now, the national debt per citizen exceeds $90,000—this is robbing future generations of prosperity. According to the Congressional Budget Office, by the end of this decade, we are expected to spend a trillion dollars annually just in interest—that’s money flushed down the toilet and more money than what’s been appropriated for our military in FY2023.

And then there is the crisis at our Southern Border. Our open border enriches drug cartels and human traffickers and enables deadly fentanyl to pour into our communities. Article IV Section 4 of the Constitution guarantees every state protection from invasion. This section of our Constitution is violated every day that the Biden Administration willfully refuses to stop the invasion at our border.

While serving on these committees, I am committed to slashing wasteful spending to return our nation to fiscal sanity and helping solve our border crisis by restoring law and order,” Brecheen concluded.