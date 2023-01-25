Posted: Jan 25, 2023 5:05 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 5:05 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska linebacker John Reed was selected to the 2023 Class 2A All Star Team. Reed finished inside of the top 15 in tackles in the state. Several players in front of Reed played in more games with a few having three more games played.

Reed’s Huskie career will be tough to top as he finished second in tackles all-time in school history.

Pawhuska went 41-11 in the last four seasons making the playoffs all four years and two state semifinal appearances.