Posted: Jan 26, 2023 5:10 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 5:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) rescues an African Serval in Missouri after a farmer manages to trap the cat.

According to Founder Tanya Smith, the refuge received a call from the family that they had caught the animal after it had been roaming on their property for six months. Smith says they are allowing one of their supporters to name this new female serval. She says they hope you will help care for this animal for the full duration of its life.

Anyone interested in naming that cat is asked to email Smith at tanya@tcwr.org with a proposed donation towards their Capitol Campaign. The highest donation bid will win naming rights for our new rescue.

This is the third African Serval that the Refuge has rescued where someone let it loose into the American wilderness. Even though the Big Cat Public Safety Act has passed, it was noted by the Turpentine Creek staff that we still have a severe problem with smaller exotic pets and the breeding/trade of hybrids.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, located at Eureka Springs, Arkansas, provides lifetime refuge for abused and neglected “Big Cats” with emphasis on tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars. For more information, click here.

You can watch Turpentine Creek Wildlife Rescue save the African Serval below:

Video courtesy of TCWR