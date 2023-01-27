Posted: Jan 27, 2023 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 10:12 AM

Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF.The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government.

In a Facebook post from Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says,"Once again, we are witnessing a federal overreach that won't impact the criminal element, but only the law-abiding citizen's rights under the Constitution of the United States of America."

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said that he is fomulating his comment regarding the issue and will get back to us soon.

Many Sheriffs in the state are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will not be a part of.