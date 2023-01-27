Posted: Jan 27, 2023 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning.

According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.

Hall requested a civil standby at a home located in the 500 Block of West 4th Street upon her release so she could retrieve some personal belongings. A CPD officer accompanied Hall to the residence and developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the home for drugs.

Police executed the warrant at the residence at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Thursday. Numerous weapons along with 450 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small marijuana grow operation were located.

The following individuals were taken into custody as a result of this search warrant:

Caelob Ryan Tidwell, 20, of Caney, Kansas

Michael Vaughn, 47, Caney, KS

Angel Amber Dawn Benefiel, 42, Caney, KS

All three were booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the recommended charges:

Possession of opiate opium narcotic (methamphetamine) or certain stimulant

Use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

Criminal use of weapons

Possession of firearm by person using CDS

Possess paraphernalia to cultivate less than 5 plants

Distribute marijuana 450 grams - < 30 kilograms

Benefiel faces an additional charge of obstruction/inference with LEO.

The case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney for formal filing of charges.