Posted: Jan 27, 2023 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 1:39 PM
Three Arrested in Caney on Search Warrant
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning.
According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.
Hall requested a civil standby at a home located in the 500 Block of West 4th Street upon her release so she could retrieve some personal belongings. A CPD officer accompanied Hall to the residence and developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the home for drugs.
Police executed the warrant at the residence at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Thursday. Numerous weapons along with 450 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small marijuana grow operation were located.
The following individuals were taken into custody as a result of this search warrant:
- Caelob Ryan Tidwell, 20, of Caney, Kansas
- Michael Vaughn, 47, Caney, KS
- Angel Amber Dawn Benefiel, 42, Caney, KS
All three were booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the recommended charges:
- Possession of opiate opium narcotic (methamphetamine) or certain stimulant
- Use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body
- Criminal use of weapons
- Possession of firearm by person using CDS
- Possess paraphernalia to cultivate less than 5 plants
- Distribute marijuana 450 grams - < 30 kilograms
Benefiel faces an additional charge of obstruction/inference with LEO.
The case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney for formal filing of charges.
