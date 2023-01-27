Posted: Jan 27, 2023 2:58 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

There’s a new twist on a popular community party this February when Mardi Gras 2023 gets the good times rolling in Bartlesville.

The 44th annual Bartlesville Mardi Gras party runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), 300 SE Adams Blvd. Admission is $40 per person, which includes hors d’oeurves, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. For reservations and tickets call 918-336-8275, visit Eventbrite.com, email marthastask@yahoo.com, or stop by 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

Executive Director Laura Walton says they are excited with the energy going into their Mardi Gras 2023 fundraiser benefiting important programs at Martha’s Task. Walton says they are having some gorgeous charcuterie boards filled with favorite party foods that have a Cajun flair and they will have some Mardi Gras themed drinks. She says they are also looking forward to some fun new ambiance details this year.

Sponsors for Mardi Gras 2023 include DSR, Phillips 66, Jim Moore State Farm, LaJauna Duncan – Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Rosanne Shveima, Randy Blumh – Edward Jones Financial, Elise and Jim Enterkin, Osage Casino and Regent Bank.

Ticket sales are going well for Mardi Gras, which carries a dress code ranging from business casual to formal to costume. Masks are always welcome. Expect to find plenty of beads at the event, which also will include an abundance of dancing and the crowning of Mardi Gras king and queen.

DJ Brandon will be spinning the tunes this year with Chris Wilson’s Uptown Event Lighting providing an inspired backdrop. Maria Gus is serving as emcee and photography by Mark Blumer will be capturing all the special moments of the evening.

Bartlesville’s Mardi Gras celebration is a longtime community party that has for several years served as a major fundraiser for nonprofit Martha’s Task. The organization located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue is an economic development program providing sewing instruction, crafts, marketing, financial support and advocacy for low income women.

For more information about the programs, visit marthastask.com. For up-to-date information on Martha’s Task and Mardi Gras 2023, check out Facebook.com, Instagram and Twitter.