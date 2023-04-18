Posted: Jan 31, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Join us for another great OK Cooking School set for April 18, 2023, at the Bartlesville Community Center!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Promotions Director, Tina Romine, said, "We need your recipes for the 2023 Cooking Magazine by February, 14, 2023. One recipe will be chosen to be featured at the show and WIN a ​Branson prize package."

You Can Submit Your Recipe HERE

Romine said, "Each attendee will receive a goodie bag full of items from sponsors. We are also bringing back the local cookbook, which has family-favorite recipes from listeners in the area. Tickets will be available in March."

Back by popular demand, Jamie Dunn, formerly with Taste of Home and Bartlesville native, to be our head chef!

Doors Open - 3:00 pm Showtime - 6:30 pm

Booth browsing will open in Community Hall and you will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite cake!