Posted: Feb 01, 2023 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2023 1:12 PM

Chase McNutt

The County Commissioners of Nowata had their weekly meeting, and emergency manager Laurie Summers gave her update.

For Nowata, they’ve been operating under new chairman for the County Commissioners since Paul Crupper replaced Burke LaRue on the board. Troy Friddle was elected and he has been serving since the New Year along with Vice Chairman, Timmie Benson.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex