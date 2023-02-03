Posted: Feb 03, 2023 10:06 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2023 10:08 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet again on Monday to review quotes to remodel rooms in the Women’s Building, Ag Building and Indoor Arena.

The Commissioners may also accept the first payment of the new national opioid settlement for $35,408.47.

For the third time in the last four weeks, the commissioners will enter an executive session. This time to discuss participation in a proposed settlement with five pharmacies referring back to the national opioid settlements.

The Osage County Commissioners meet in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.