Posted: Feb 03, 2023 1:39 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2023 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Registered voters who may have become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and cannot make it to the polls still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated may vote under special provisions. House says emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about. She says voting is our constitutional right, but life happens.

House says injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. She says that's why it's important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.

If you or someone you know became physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on January 30, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot.

Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, and regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918.337.2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.