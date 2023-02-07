News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 07, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 10:27 AM
CITY MATTERS 2-7-23
Tom Davis
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Cuuncilor Billie Roane recapped Monday's City Council Meeting.
Miss Roane emphasized the Mayor Copeland's urging for citizens to voluntarily conserve water now that that the lake level is now at 66% full and the city is still waiting on parts for the water reuse system.
Roane also talked about the improvements that are underway at our city parks:
- Upgrades to Robinwood soccer fields and Lee Lake Skate Park lighting.
- Douglass Park Shelter
- Oak Park Basketball Court
- The Pickleball Courts
Billie also brought up the fact that, according to the census, Bartlesville's population grew by 4%. Roane said that means the Wards will be redrawn within the city.
Lastly, she thanked Keith and Christy McPhail and Ascension St. John Medical and community volunteers for their work at the warming shelter on the west side of town January 29-February 3. Over 200 meals were served, some families were reunited and others found treatement that the have needed.
