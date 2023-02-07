Posted: Feb 07, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire.

The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.

According to Sheriff Owen, a car hit a utility pole and severed electrical services to resident at 1300 Road and Highway 75 near Dewey. Owen says the driver then fled the scene, went to their home, and parked the vehicle under a car port while it was smoking and subsequently caught on fire. He says they later realized that the actions of the DFD to save the home would preserve the crime scene of a recent double homicide.

The incident that Sheriff Owen is referring to surrounds the deaths of Larry and Deborah Dutton, who were allegedly murdered by their granddaughter, 17-year-old Heidi Dutton, and 20-year-old Lucas Anthony Walker. Dutton has been charged with first degree murder in Washington County. Meanwhile, Walker has been charged in federal court.

Sheriff Owen personally thanks all professional and volunteer firefighters locally and across the nation. He says they are the greatest protectors of our property.

More on the stories about the double homicide can be found below:

Two Charged with 1st Degree Murder -- Victims ID'd

Teen Charged with Murder Given New Court Date