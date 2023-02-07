Posted: Feb 07, 2023 3:46 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2023 5:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A bicameral group of legislators, including Representative John Kane of Bartlesville, release a statement in support of Oklahoma's current abortion laws. In the statement, the group said:

"Oklahoma is blessed to have the most comprehensive laws in the country to protect our unborn babies. We intend to defend our current laws as they stand, with the only allowed exception being to save the life of the mother. There is nothing more important than defending innocent life.

The push to allow exceptions may come across as rooted in compassion for difficult circumstances, but at the end of the day, any additional exceptions would only take away innocent lives.

There is no gray area when the issue is defending life. Each and every child has a right to life."

Numerous pro-life organizations also joined the following legislators:

Rep. Chris Banning (R-Bixby)

Rep. Brad Boles (R-Marlow)

Rep. Eddy Dempsey (R-Valliant)

Rep. Collin Duel (R-Guthrie)

Rep. Tom Gann (R-Inola)

Rep. David Hardin (R-Stilwell)

Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane)

Rep. John Kane (R-Bartlesville)

Rep. Cody Maynard (R-Durant)

Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland)

Rep. Randy Randleman (R-Eufaula)

Rep. Clay Staires (R-Skiatook)

Rep. Kevin West (R-Moore)

Rep. Rick West (R-Heavener)

Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole)

Rep. Max Wolfley (R-Oklahoma City)

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair)

Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant)

Sen. George Burns (R-Pollard)

Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow)

Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-McCurtain)

Sen. Shane Jett (R-Shawnee)

Sen. Roland Pederson (R-Burlington)

Sen. Blake Stephens (R-Tahlequah)

Students for Life Action

OCPAC

City Elders

Oklahoma Second Amendment Association

The First Session of the 59th Legislature began Monday, February 6.