Posted: Feb 08, 2023 5:27 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2023 5:28 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Caney has approved the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The program is designed to promote the rehabilitation of housing in the Caney city limits, as well as the new construction of homes in town. City Administrator Kelly Zellner says projects started in 2022 through December 31st, 2032 will be if approved, eligible to receive the applicable tax abatement.

Zellner says the program can be a huge help to bigger room renovations and projects over ten thousand dollars.

Zellner says the application is available at City Hall. Once the city, the county appraiser's office, and the county clerk's office sign off that the work is complete, the abatement can begin, if qualified, and if the requirements are met.

A map of qualified neighborhoods, plus a look at the applications, is available here.