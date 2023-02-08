Posted: Feb 08, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2023 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights.

Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per Oklahoma Statutes 1289.24 d, and 1289.24 e of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary Act, that the sheriff's office will act accordingly as outlined in the Act and will not be taking any action unless the weapon in question is used in the commission of a crime.

