Posted: Feb 09, 2023 6:43 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 7:10 AM

Tom Davis

In our pmonthly podcast with US Senator James Lankford, the Senator gave his thoughts on the President's State of the Union Address, the Chinese spy balloon, the southern border update and his look at the US economy.

Lankford characterized the State of the Union Speech as pure politics and it has been that way for years on boths sides of the isle. Lankford thinks the president missed many opportunities to unite congress on man issues.

The Senator also criticized the Presient's delayed reaction to the Chines spy balloon that crossed our nation before being shot down.

Lankford says the President is still not willing to accept responsibility for the chaos at our southern border with people immigrating here illegally.