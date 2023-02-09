Posted: Feb 09, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after voting for H.J.Res.24, Disapproving of D.C. Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, and H.J.Res.26, Disapproving of D.C. Revised Criminal Code.

H.J.Res.24 disapproved a D.C. Council bill that would allow illegal immigrants to vote in D.C. elections. H.J.Res.26 disapproved the D.C. Council’s new criminal code that eliminated mandatory minimums and reduced maximum sentences for criminals in D.C.

“Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution gives Congress exclusive jurisdiction over D.C., and it is important that the Legislative Branch reclaims this authority that has been ignored for too long,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

“The D.C. City Council has passed radical bills that pervert justice and make the people’s capital city less safe. Congress has a responsibility to take action,” Brecheen continued.

“Both Republicans and Democrats should agree that allowing illegal immigrants to vote undermines Americans’ faith in our elections. Both sides should also agree that we should not be reducing the sentences of violent criminals at a time when homicides have increased by 17% in D.C. since last year. These resolutions are common sense and are in line with Congress’ oversight duty under the Constitution,” Brecheen concluded.