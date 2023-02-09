Posted: Feb 09, 2023 1:17 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 1:17 PM

Chase McNutt

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after voting for H.Res. 104, which condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over U.S. territory.

“This resolution sends the plain message to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States will not tolerate a violation of our sovereignty again. We must be tough on China for the sake of our national security,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

“It also holds the Biden Administration accountable so Congress can get to the bottom of how this happened. I am happy to see that both Republicans and Democrats in the House supported this measure and are committed to learning from this mistake,” Brecheen concluded.