Posted: Feb 09, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2023 3:09 PM

Dalton Spence

The Huskies host the Dewey Bulldoggers Friday Night for Senior Night. Pawhuska has been on a roll as the huskies have been sweeping the competition over the last couple weeks.

Dewey is a team the Huskies have faced once this season.

The Lady Huskies defeated the Lady Bulldoggers to start the calendar year 61-26 and have been doing much of the same going 12-2 since.

The Bulldoggers were able to get the upper hand om the Huskies in the first matchup winning 51-45.

Huskie Head Coach Jason Snodgrass on some of the things PHS has improved on since the first matchup.

Huskies and Bulldoggers tip off at 6:30. The game will be available 104.9 KRIG, 99.1 KPGM and KPGMTV.com.