Posted: Feb 10, 2023 11:25 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 11:39 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted 53 residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. Thirteen people have been taken to a hospital because of the mystery illness. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea. Serious cases can even lead to kidney failure.