Posted: Feb 10, 2023 6:12 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 6:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union pulls through for Tri County Tech and the Tri County Tech Foundation once more.

Since 2010, Truity has supported Tri County Tech by donating over $10,000 through its spirit card program. Tri County Tech's staff says they truly value Truity's commitment to our community and to enriching the lives of their students.

You can support Tri County Tech by swiping your own card. Click here for more details.