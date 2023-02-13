Posted: Feb 13, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 9:47 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County commissioners met and approved several items and reviewed depository accounts during their regular Monday meeting.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier was absent, but Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle headed the agenda. The commissioners approved line-item expenditures for an ARPA project for installation of ARUBA switches after a presentation from Washington County Emergency Management director Kary Cox.

During the commissioner’s report portion of the meeting Dunlap announced that he had gone over details for the insurance for many of the county buildings.

Dunlap details his thoughts on the nature of the buildings and their insurance.

The commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of several items,