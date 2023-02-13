Posted: Feb 13, 2023 2:01 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 2:02 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on a very short agenda, but they announced the appointments of a couple of deputies.

Commissioner Friddle ended the meeting by announcing that the Commissioners will not meet next Monday due to it being President’s Day. They will instead meet the following day on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time.