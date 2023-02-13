Posted: Feb 13, 2023 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2023 2:42 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this Monday on the charge of domestic. Back on February 11th, a domestic call was made to the BPD in reference to a domestic involving a Matthew Gilman. When the responding officer arrived at the residence on the 400 block of Chickasaw, noticed a woman with a bloody nose.

According to an affidavit, the victim said that while driving, Gillman allegedly punched her in the left side of the head and in the nose. The victim then said that she tried to hold Gillman’s hands down from hitting her, and he then allegedly started pulling her hair. The victim would later jump out of the moving vehicle to get away from Gillman.

Matthew Gilman is being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for Tuesday, February 14th.