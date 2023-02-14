The 7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, presented by Bartlett Co-op, is Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College campus at 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Tina Romine said of Nellis Hall, "This outstanding facility will be able to house businesses of all sizes that touch our Mid-America families - from farm & ranch, to hunting & leisure, home & garden, antiques & gifts, to household & business services to health & wellness."

Tina said, "You can meet many exhibitors under one roof, discover new andinteresting products and services." She adds, " You can find the best resources in new construction, remodeling, landscaping, design services and speak with experts."

Daily Schedule

Friday:

1pm - Doors Open with booths inside and outside Nellis Hall

Live Broadcasting from Show on KGGF 690 & KRIG 104.9 – Meet radio personalities

Register to win $500 Cash from KGGF Booth & $500 from KRIG Booth – drawing at close of day

Meet & Greet Tim West and Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network

7pm – 1 $500 Cash Drawings.

Saturday:

7:30am to 8am – Tech Talk LIVE on KGGF 690 & KWON 1400/93.3 with Charles Moll & Charles Miller

8am to 9am – Green Country Gardener on KGGF 690 & KWON 1400/93.3 with Larry Glass

8:30am - Doors Open with booths inside & outside Nellis Hall

9am to noon – Open Line LIVE on KGGF 690 & Consumer Calls LIVE on KWON 1400/93.3 -- Live Broadcasting from Show on KGGF 690 & KRIG 104.9 – Meet radio personalities - Register to win $500 Cash from KGGF Booth & $500 from KRIG Booth – drawing at close of day

4pm – 1 $500 Cash Drawings.