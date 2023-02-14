Posted: Feb 14, 2023 11:48 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2023 11:48 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested around 2 am on Monday morning on the charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Jimmy Dean Coke Jr. was seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon, on those same charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer made contact with a female who is referred to as the victim in this case, and a male, Coker Jr. When the officer arrived, he located a pipe with burnt white residue inside of it. Coke Jr. confessed saying the pipe was his. A bag was also allegedly found with a white substance that would be identified as methamphetamine, and a green substance that was found out to be marijuana.

The victim in this case told officers that Coke Jr. allegedly punched her in the face and choked her until she lost consciousness. When she came to, Coke allegedly threw a small wooden tray at the victim’s head, striking her. The victim also told officers that Coke Jr. had locked her in a tool shed by screwing the front door shut and telling her that she could not leave.

Coke Jr. is currently being held over on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 3rd.