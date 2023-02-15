Posted: Feb 15, 2023 6:23 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 6:23 AM

Tom Davis

Replenysh, the company that operates the City's recycling program, will "buy back" bottles and cans at the center from noon to 3 p.m. every other Friday through June 30, the company announced recently.

The center, located at 908 S. Elm Street, is open 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.