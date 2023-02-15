Posted: Feb 15, 2023 9:30 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 9:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Spring is just around the corner, but Bartlesville residents who want their yard trimmings picked up for free from the city of Bartlesville will have to wait a bit.

The City of Bartlesville announced its next free residential yard debris collection the week of May 8-12.

The event is usually held a couple times each year, in the fall and spring, to help with pickup of leaves and other yard debris at no cost to residents.

Bartlesville residents can put their bagged yard debris or bundled tree limbs at their normal trash collection point on their normal trash day during the collection week, and City crews will come by and pick them up that day.

Items eligible to be picked up are leaves, grass, lawn clippings, limbs and branches.