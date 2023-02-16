Posted: Feb 16, 2023 5:01 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2023 5:03 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Regional United Way held a dinner get together with live music, to celebrate the success of their 2022 annual campaign. United Way President & CEO Lisa Cary talked about what the event would entail.

Cary would take center stage to say her thanks to the organizations that donated and helped in this past campaign before announcing that they hit their goal.

United Way raised over $2.3 million for this previous campaign, but Cary says it is not enough, and hopes to raise more next year.