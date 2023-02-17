Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 17, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 9:53 AM

Boy Scouts Friends of Scouting Fundraising Dinner

Tom Davis
 
Cherokee Area Council 469, Boy Scouts of America has a lot to celebrate when they hold their Friends of Scouting Fundraiser Tuesday, February 28, 6:30 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Scout  Executive Phillip Wright said the guest speaker will be former Oklahoma Congressman and NASA Administrator James Bridenstine.
 
Wright was also happy to announce that  2022 was full of bright spots for the local scouts:
 
16 Eagle Scouts, three times the national average
14 Dr. Charles Townes Super Nova Awards
Top 10% in the Nation in Female Diversity
Received 5 James E. West endowment gifts for a thirs straight year
Top 10% in the Nation for Fundraising Performance
Top 10% in the Nation for Ethnic Diversity
 
Ticket and sponsorhip information can be found by calling the scout office at 918-336-9170.
 
 

