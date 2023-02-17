Posted: Feb 17, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Area Council 469, Boy Scouts of America has a lot to celebrate when they hold their Friends of Scouting Fundraiser Tuesday, February 28, 6:30 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Scout Executive Phillip Wright said the guest speaker will be former Oklahoma Congressman and NASA Administrator James Bridenstine.

Wright was also happy to announce that 2022 was full of bright spots for the local scouts:

⦁ 16 Eagle Scouts, three times the national average

⦁ 14 Dr. Charles Townes Super Nova Awards

⦁ Top 10% in the Nation in Female Diversity

⦁ Received 5 James E. West endowment gifts for a thirs straight year

⦁ Top 10% in the Nation for Fundraising Performance

⦁ Top 10% in the Nation for Ethnic Diversity