Posted: Feb 17, 2023 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Methamphetamine and fentanyl have become widely used drugs locally. The results are sometimes deadly.

Get Real Ministries is gearing up for their annual March Against Meth and Fentanyl in the coming weeks. It it tentatively set for Tower Center at Unity Square, but the Gambles said the time and date will be solidfied soon.