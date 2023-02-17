News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 17, 2023
Get Real Ministries March Against Meth and Fentanyl
Tom Davis
Methamphetamine and fentanyl have become widely used drugs locally. The results are sometimes deadly.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Get Real Ministries Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble said they held 3 funerals in the last 30 days for people who have died using the drugs.
Get Real Ministries is gearing up for their annual March Against Meth and Fentanyl in the coming weeks. It it tentatively set for Tower Center at Unity Square, but the Gambles said the time and date will be solidfied soon.
Get Real Ministries also holds its monthly Jesus Burger event on the third Saturday of each month at their shed behind FYC on West 14th Street in Bartlesville where all are welcome to have a meal and share in your faith of Jesus Christ.
