Just a matter of minutes after their appearance at Eggs and Issues presented by the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce at Tri County Tech, our local state politicians made a bee line to Bartlesville Radio to be on CAPITOL CALL presented by Phillips 66 on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1/KWONtv.com.

Our panel on Friday was State Representatives John B. Kane and Judd Strom along with State Senator Julie Daniels.

One of the topics that carried from the Eggs and Issues event to the CAPITOL CALL program was the issue surrounding State Question 820 that would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

photo by Kaleb Potter

Under the measure, adults over the age of 21 years old would be able to purchase marijuana products for recreational use from licensed sellers. SQ 820 would allow individuals to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana, 6 mature marijuana plants, and 6 seedling plants.

The state question also creates a licensing process for recreational marijuana dispensaries, commercial growers, processors, and transporters, and it directs the state to create rules for the preparation and labeling of marijuana products within 90 days after becoming law.

The state would impose a 15% excise tax on each sale, with surplus revenue going to student services, drug addiction treatment programs, courts, local government, and the state General Revenue Fund.

Rep Kane is the vice-chair of the House Banking Committee and he said the problems with the money from the medical marijuana industry will continue with the recreational product if the measure is approved. The US Federal Govt. still sees marijuana as an illegal substance which make the money that is made from it not legal for banks to deal with.

Judd Strom said that there was no state infrastructure for licensing or any kind of regulation when medical maijuana became law and the state is still trying to catch up with it.