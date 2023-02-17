Posted: Feb 17, 2023 11:27 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 11:27 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet in their weekly meetings on Tuesday with several items involving the Sheriff/Sheriff’s Office.

One of the items is to possibly accept a free 90-day trial of the active 911 pager system for the Sheriff’s Office. Continuing with possibly approve a Flock contract for $6,000 for two portable camera systems and a demo for 15 fixed camera systems.

As well as a contraband detection unit including a six-year warranty with parts, labor, time and travel included for a total cost of $139,750.

And finally, possibly approve the sheriff’s office to go out for bids for a sewer grinder.

Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.