Posted: Feb 17, 2023 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 1:59 PM

Chase McNutt

Cody Pearsall was seen in Washington County Court on Friday afternoon on the charge of domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, the alleged victim in this case told officers that Pearsall had allegedly hit her in the face and burned her arm.

The responding officer reported that the victim had markings on her body that were consistent with what she reported. Officers found a burn injury on her right arm, and they noticed two small scratches on her chin on the left side of her face.

Pearsall is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 3rd.