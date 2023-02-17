Posted: Feb 17, 2023 2:04 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2023 2:04 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges of domestic by strangulation. According to an affidavit, Jeremiah Rainey and the victim were at their house, when the victim had mentioned that she was leaving. The victim states that this is when Rainey grabbed her and got physical and allegedly told her, “You wanted this to happen so here it’s happening.”

Rainey allegedly grabbed the victim from behind by her shoulders and flung her around. The victim also states that Rainey took her to the ground and asked if this is what she wanted before he picked her up around the throat and put her on the love seat in their living room and flipped it over on top of her.

After that, Rainey allegedly grabbed the victim and dragged her down the hallway. The victim states that at that point she doesn’t remember what was said to her at that point, so she told Rainey she would just leave. Rainey was not happy and allegedly told her to not walk away from him. The victim would make it to the BPD and Rainey was arrested.

Rainey is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 3rd