Posted: Feb 19, 2023 3:30 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2023 3:31 PM

Tom Davis

Social media is a great thing, until things get exagerated or just plain false. And many times it does.

In a message from Washington County Under Sheriff Jon Copeland said:

"There have been some rumors about Sheriff Owen having been sent to the hospital by life-flight. This is absolutely false and his condition is good. Sheriff Owen is in a Tulsa hospital and doctors are running tests. I anticipate he will be released tomorrow (Monday).

At this time and on behalf of Sheriff Owen and his family, please refrain from calling. For those who believe in prayer, we ask for you to include Sheriff Owen and his doctors in your prayers and thoughts"

Sincerely,

Undersheriff Jon Copeland