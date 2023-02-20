Posted: Feb 20, 2023 9:06 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

Samaritan Counseling's "Cornhole for a Cause" Tournament is Saturday, March 4, 2pm at Cooper and Mill in Bartlesville.

Previously, Samaritan Counseling has held the Sexual Abuse Fundraising Event (S.A.F.E. breakfast) and Daughters of Lot Breakfast event. This would have been the 20th year for that event, but the board has decided to provide a new theme of fundraising event for the community this year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kristin Curd and Jason Herr with Samaritan explained that this event will still have the same important purpose as before. The goal is to provide hope and a brighter future for those who have been sexually and/or physically abused.

A portion of the "Cornhole for a Cause" event revenue will be designated to their SAFE Subsidy, which helps provide sessions for children, women and men who have or are currently experiencing sexual and/or physical abuse.

Curd and Herr ask that you support this cause and those who so desperately need counseling and mental health support in one of three ways: by becoming one of our valued event sponsors, signing up a team for the cornhole tournament, or by simply making a monetary donation.