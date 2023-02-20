Posted: Feb 20, 2023 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles gave us an update on the police department on Monday on KWON's Chief Chat.

Chief Roles announced the annual block party coming up on Saturday, April 22, in downtown Bartlesville. The Bartlesville Police Department is hosting their annual Spring block party, on April 22 from 11 am to 3 pm. There will be tons of activities for those interested in atteneding.

There will be a block party cook-off that same day asthe BBQ contest will take place at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. You do not have to cook in all three categories to take part in the contest. The categories include: chicken, ribs, and cook's choice.

The two new Mental Health Co-Response Teams began their shifts recently. Chief roles explained that more and more, police officers are being asked to deal with people who are suffering from some sort of mental health issue. However, officers are not being required by the State to receive more mandatory continuing education on how to deal with mental health issues. We have to do better, because the demand and increased instances of encountering a person with a mental health issue growing.

"One approach BPD has aken is to develop a Mental Health Co-Response Team. Although, our Co-Response Teams are in the very early stage of existence, these teams have gotten off to a tremendous start, due largely to those who currently staff the teams. I am super excited to monitor the success of this program, as I feel this program will have a major positive impact across the city of Bartlesville. This program has been made possible by the generous support of our City Council, our city manager and by the wonderful partnership between the City of Bartlesville and Grand Mental Health. The Chief also told us his has rolled out as they first get an assessment on the number of homeless people in the city and how they found themselves intheir circumstances. The program is new to Bartlesville in that it meets potential problems from a mental health perspective along with a law wnforcement component" said Roles.

Police Department periodically holds free self-defense classes for women, which are taught by female police officers. The next self defense class will be held Feb. 27. Details will be released on the Bartlesville Police Facebook page and in City Beat once they are finalized. The classes are open to any female in the area that may be interested in ways to protect themselves. Basic self defense techniques and situational awareness will be taught.

The nexr Citizens Police Academy starts on March 2. The class is full. The Citizens Police Academy is open to anyone who wants a greater understanding of the inner workings of the Bartlesville Police Department. It is where members of the CPA class will be shown all aspects of the inner workings of the Police Department.

Some of the areas that will be presented will be law enforcement drivers training, the MILO defense system, department structure and how the department is funded. Also, participants will get to attend the firing range and use most all the weapons that officers have access to. A CPA participant can also learn the effects of pepper spray or a taser, if they choose to.