Posted: Feb 20, 2023 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 1:04 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners are off for Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday. They will however still meet this week, on Tuesday February 20th.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet at their normal 9 am time in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.