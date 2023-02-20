Posted: Feb 20, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 2:13 PM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt, has won full Senate approval for his legislation to better protect child abuse victims. Senate Bill 291, approved on Monday, would enable children, with the help of an adult, to seek a victim protective order (VPO) against their abuser.

Murdock says, “while adults can certainly file for a VPO to keep their abuser from harassing them, there’s no authorization in our current law allowing child abuse victims to seek such an order, even though they can be harassed or stalked as well. It happens, and it can further victimize a child.

“My legislation would extend that protection to children and teens.”

Under the provisions of SB 291, victims of child abuse would be added to the categories for which a VPO could be obtained, although an adult would have to file for the order on behalf of the minor. If approved, the new law would take effect on Nov. 1, 2023.

Murdock’s bill now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.